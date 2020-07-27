NFHS discusses return of high school sports

(WBNG) -- The National Federation of State High School Associations held a media session today to discuss the return of high school sports for the upcoming academic year.

NFHS Executive Director Dr. Karissa Niehoff discussed a number of topics centering on a safe return to sports.

One topic addressed was the mental health of students, which Dr. Niehoff says will be greatly affected if there is no fall season.

"The co-curricular environment is absolutely the environment that allows them to develop their skills and talents, to socialize, to engage with team, to engage in an activity that they can develop their own skill within a larger environment," says Dr. Niehoff.

Dr. Niehoff discussed the classification of high-risk versus low-risk sports, using golf (low) and football (high) as the two extremes. She says she believes the best approach is to take each activity one-by-one, and didn't rule out a sports season if online learning is implemented.

"I don't think that because one can't go back on time, all shouldn't," says Dr. Niehoff. "Unless of course kids aren't even physically in the building at all for some reason. I think there could be a way if kids aren't engaged in in-person learning, there may be a way for kids to engage in co-curricular activity that's outside, not in a building."

Click here for the 16-page guidance put out by the NFHS late May.