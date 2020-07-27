NJ gym owners who defied closure order now face charges

BELLMAWR, N.J. (AP) — The owners of a New Jersey gym that has repeatedly defied the governor’s order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic have been arrested on contempt charges. Ian Smith, of Delanco Township, and Frank Trumbetti, of Williamstown, were also charged Monday with obstruction and violating the Disaster Control Act. They operate the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, a suburb of Philadelphia. The two men were processed at police headquarters and released later Monday morning. They and their attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. A state judge had ruled Friday that New Jersey authorities could shut down a gym.