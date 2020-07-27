Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters

A senior National Guard officer says the U.S. Park Police began the violent clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning. Army National Guard commander Adam DeMarco’s account challenges key aspects of the Trump administration’s explanation for the clearing of the protest just before President Donald Trump walked through the area in front of the White House for a photo opportunity. DeMarco’s statement comes in prepared testimony ahead of a hearing Tuesday by the House Natural Resources Committee. The Trump administration says attacks by protesters warranted the use of force. DeMarco says it appeared the protest was peaceful.