Osich expected to start for Boston against New York

New York Mets (1-2, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-2, fourth in the NL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Michael Wacha (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Red Sox: Josh Osich (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets on Monday.

The Red Sox went 38-43 on their home field in 2019. Boston hit 245 total home runs with 3.8 extra base hits per game last year.

The Mets finished 38-43 in road games in 2019. New York averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jed Lowrie: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.