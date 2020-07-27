Prosecutors want no audio-visual coverage of cops’ trials

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in the cases against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd say they do not want audio or visual coverage of the trials. Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to go on trial in March in connection with Floyd’s May 25 death. Under Minnesota court rules, a judge can allow the recording and reproduction of criminal proceedings that occur before a guilty verdict is reached, if both sides consent. The state filed a letter with the court Monday saying it does not consent to such coverage. The letter did not elaborate.