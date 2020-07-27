Recreation Park pool reopened after closing due to virus concerns

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Bingamton has reopened one pool after two city pools were closed due to coronavirus concerns.

The Recreation Park pool reopened Monday but the Webster Street Park pool will remained closed until Aug. 3.

The two pools were closed after an employee of the Webster Street Park pool tested positive for the virus. That employee then came into contact with an employee of the Recreation Park pool.

The two pools were closed on July 22.