Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 8:55 PM EDT until MON 9:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Delaware County in central New York…

* Until 930 PM EDT.

* At 852 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walton,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Walton, Delhi, Colchester, Kortright, Meredith, Hamden, Andes,

Bovina Center, East Delhi and Wolf Hollow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors

immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember,

if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by

lightning.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

ponding of water on roadways and poor drainage areas. Do not drive

your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH