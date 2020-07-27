Shark bites, kills woman in rare encounter off Maine coast

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) — A woman has been killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Coast Guard said the woman was bitten off Harpswell on Monday. She said two kayakers helped her get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance. The name of the woman was not available Monday. A New England shark expert says there has only been one unprovoked shark attack recorded in Maine.