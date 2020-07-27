Storm chances vary this week

Tonight: 30% chance of showers or storms. Any storms will produce very heavy rain.

Tuesday: 30% chance of showers or storms early and east/southeast. A mainly dry day for most areas. Wind: W->NW 5-10 High: 79-84

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds. Wind: Light Low: 57-63

Forecast Discussion:

Aside from a small chance of a shower or storm, the evening will feature a lot of dry weather and it will remain hot and muggy. The precipitation chances will hinge upon the location of a prefrontal trough. If this trough moves closer to our area, a few more showers or storms could develop. Overnight lows stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A cold front is slated to move through the area tomorrow. The best chance of any precipitation will be early in the day and southeast of Binghamton. The chance of rain is 30%. Most of the day, and area, appears to be dry. Highs climb into the low 80s.

Wednesday looks dry with sun and clouds. Highs stay in the low 80s. An upper level trough of low pressure brings a chance of showers Thursday. The chance of rain is 30%. The trough moves east and Friday looks mainly dry with sun and clouds. Highs Friday stay in the upper 70s to around 80.

A weak ridge of high pressure builds in Saturday and we should see mainly sunny skies with highs back into the low 80s.

Sunday and Monday are shaping up unsettled with a 30% chance of precipitation Sunday increasing to 60%, as another trough moves into the northeast, on Monday.



