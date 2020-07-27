 Skip to Content

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

NEW YORK (AP) -- Target is closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump starting Black Friday sales.

The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast

DICK'S Sporting Goods and Walmart also say they will close their doors on Thanksgiving.

