Trump seeks political shot in the arm in vaccine push

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic put his political fate in grave jeopardy. Now he’s hoping to get credit for his administration’s aggressive push for a vaccine –- and crossing his fingers one gets approved before Election Day. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are both visiting vaccine development sites on Monday to mark the beginning of the largest vaccine research trial yet. They’re highlighting the administration’s efforts to promote research and testing for potential COVID-19 cures. Their trips come as the White House grapples with its most prominent virus case and a nationwide spike in the outbreak threatens the economic reopening.