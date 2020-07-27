UN: Libya’s Central Bank to undergo much-anticipated audit

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations has announced that Libyan officials are allowing a much-anticipated external audit of Libya’s Central Bank to go ahead, a breakthrough that could pave the way for an end to the country’s crippling oil blockade. Libya’s oil and money are strategic assets that have driven competition between the country’s rival administrations and militias since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi. The standoff over petrodollars reveals the extent to which Libya’s riches have always been the real stakes of the country’s deep-seated civil strife. Monday’s development follows months of international pressure.