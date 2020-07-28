1st hearing in ‘watershed’ graft case of Mexico oil chief

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican court is holding the first hearing in what President Andrés Manuel López Obrador calls a “watershed” corruption case against the former head of the state-owned oil company. López Obrador said Tuesday that the trial of former Pemex director Emilio Lozoya “is a before and after” moment. Lozoya has reportedly agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in return for the possible elimination of some charges. His lawyers told the court Tuesday that he was “used” by “an organized apparatus of power” during the alleged corruption. Lozoya did not identify that group, but the wording suggests he is ready to point at top officials in the administration of López Obrador’s predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto.