2 arrested for attacking senator during Wisconsin protests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two women have been arrested for attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence near the state Capitol last month. Madison police say the 26- and 33-year-old women turned themselves in Monday and were taken to the Dane County Jail. Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter was beaten after taking cell phone video of protesters the night of June 23. Violence broke out as a group of 200 to 300 people protested the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Protesters toppled two statues outside the state Capitol and threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building.