2 Russian aircraft suspected of violating Finland’s airspace

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s defense ministry says two Russian military aircraft are suspected of having violated the Nordic nation’s airspace over the Gulf of Finland, close to Helsinki, the capital. The ministry said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets allegedly violated Finland’s airspace near Helsinki at around 2 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) Tuesday afternoon. The Finnish Border Guard is investigating the incident. Defense Ministry spokeswoman Nina Hyrsky told the Finnish news agency STT that Finnish Air Force F-18 jets were scrambled to intercept the Russian aircraft.