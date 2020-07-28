3 more states added to New York quarantine list

(WBNG) -- New York has added three more states to its official quarantine list.

The new states are Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota. Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico were also added to the list.

Anyone traveling from these areas must quarantine for two weeks.

Quarantine applies to any state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day-rolling average.

Full list: