A break from the heat

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. 0-.15” (.25”) 30% High 84 (80-86) Wind W becoming NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Low 60 (58-62) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10” (.25”) 30% High 84 (80-86) Wind SW becoming W 10-15 mph

We have a cold front coming through this morning. With that, not only do we have shower and thunderstorms today, but the best chance of rain will be during the morning. As the front moves to the south, it will take the clouds and showers with it.

More of an upper level trough will give us clouds, showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. I have added some showers to the forecast Thursday.

High pressure will give use some very pleasant weather Friday and Saturday. We'll be partly cloudy, warm and comfortable.

We'll have showers and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.