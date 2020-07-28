Yankees-Phillies postponed for 2nd day amid virus worries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies game was postponed Tuesday for the second straight day amid coronavirus concerns. Phillies manager Joe Girardi confirmed the decision in an interview with MLB Network Radio. The Phillies are having a second round of COVID-19 tests following an outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a weekend series in Philadelphia. Girardi said none of the Phillies has tested positive. They would take a bus to New York on Wednesday to play the Yankees there, pending the results of their latest tests.