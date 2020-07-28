Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr is defending the aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America, saying “violent rioters and anarchists have hijacked legitimate protests” sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Barr told members of the House Judiciary Committee at a much-anticipated election year hearing Tuesday the violence taking place in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from Floyd’s killing, which he described as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement. Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler says Barr has “aided and abetted” President Donald Trump’s worst impulses.