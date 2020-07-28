Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is promising that his economic agenda will combat long-standing racial inequalities as he seeks to draw another sharp contrast with President Donald Trump. Biden says Trump is exacerbating social discord by sending federal authorities into major cities under the pretense of addressing crime. Biden contends that Trump has little interest in addressing the racism that Biden says has been laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden visited a community center Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, and said Trump has shown “he can’t beat the pandemic and keep you safe.” Biden also says he’s near the end of his search for a running mate.