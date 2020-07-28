Binghamton CSD releases school year reopening plan

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton City School officials unveiled the upcoming school year plan Tuesday night after getting survey results from faculty, staff, and parents.

Parents, faculty, and staff all filled out surveys and submitted questions to the Binghamton City School District, which was discussed in Tuesday night's webinar with hundreds of attendees.

BCSD has been planning for months how it will follow state and local mandates while providing an education for the students. One of the first things officials mentioned was providing more in-person learning for the younger grades than the high schoolers, since the younger students need more interaction to learn better.

In the surveys people took, they found faculty and families agreed mostly on hybrid learning, which is part virtual and part in-person.

Some of the first few things everyone at the school can expect is a mask mandate, daily temperature checks, and having to sign in and out of the school every day. Students will be able to remove their masks once they are seated six feet apart from their peers.

Students can expect changes such as fewer desks in the classrooms, one-way direction hallways, no use of lockers, and a lot more. The school is even planning on providing machines that will clean reusable classroom items everyday.

However, teachers expressed some concerns, such as trying to enforce the rule of wearing masks. They also say while it is their passion and job to teach children, they fear they are putting themselves and their families at risk by being in-person.

Parents also shared concerns such as what would happen if there was an infection outbreak in the school. Officials responded to that question Tuesday, saying teachers will be trained to spot symptoms and send students to the nurse's office if they are showing the symptoms.

That student would then be isolated in an observed room until a parent or guardian picks him or her up. The place where the outbreak was in the school would be blocked off and disinfected.

More information can be found on the Binghamton City School's website.