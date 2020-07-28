Burns outlines 8 projects; PBS launches documentary service

NEW YORK (AP) — PBS’ busy documentarian, Ken Burns, says he has eight new projects in the works, including deep-dive looks at Benjamin Franklin, Muhammad Ali, Leonardo da Vinci and Ernest Hemingway. PBS announced a new online home for all the work of Burns and other documentarians, a subscription streaming service that will start next month. Besides Burns’ library, the service will also have work from “NOVA” and “Frontline.” With an eye toward the nation’s discussion of social justice issues, PBS announced projects of particular interest to Black Americans, including a series on Black churches and an Alicia Keys-produced documentary six notable Black female artists.