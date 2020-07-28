Canadian government announces public inquiry after 22 killed

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has announced a full public inquiry into a mass shooting in April that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Tuesday that the government is responding to calls from families, survivors, advocates, and Nova Scotia members of Parliament for more transparency. Thirteen of the victims were shot to death and nine died in fires set by the suspect, who was fatally shot by police a day later. The gunman wore a police uniform and drove a car that looked like a police cruiser.