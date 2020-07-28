Damaged door of attacked German synagogue replaced

BERLIN (AP) — The bullet hole-ridden door of a German synagogue that held firm in a botched far-right attack on Yom Kippur last year is being replaced, a week after the suspect went on trial. It is slated to become part of a memorial. Prosecutors say the suspect repeatedly tried, but failed, to force his way into the synagogue with 52 worshippers inside, before shooting and killing a woman in the street outside and a man at a nearby kebab shop. The damaged door became a symbol of concern about rising anti-Semitism in Germany. On Tuesday, a carpenter removed the door. A new one is being installed in its place.