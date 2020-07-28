Democrats slam Trump push for new FBI building in virus bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of self-dealing as the White House pushes Senate Republicans to include nearly $1.8 billion to rebuild the FBI headquarters in downtown Washington as part of a new coronavirus aid package. Democrats have long accused Trump of a conflict of interest over the FBI building, which sits across the street from a downtown hotel that Trump owns on Pennsylvania Avenue, blocks from the White House. The Trump International Hotel could face competition if the FBI moves from the current site and another hotel is developed on the property.