Eflin scheduled to start for Phillies against Yankees

New York Yankees (2-1, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-2, fourth in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The Phillies went 45-36 on their home field in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The Yankees finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team last season and averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.