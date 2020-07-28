Eflin scheduled to start for Phillies against Yankees
New York Yankees (2-1, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (1-2, fourth in the AL East)
Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
The Phillies went 45-36 on their home field in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.
The Yankees finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team last season and averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.