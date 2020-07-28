Egypt releases news editor after over 2 years in detention

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have released the editor of an independent news website after he spent the maximum time allowed under the law in pre-trial detention. The editor had faced accusations that include disseminating false news and joining an outlawed group. The release came a few days before the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. The editor was arrested in April 2018, after his website published an Arabic translation of a New York Times report, which said voters in Egypt’s presidential elections at the time were offered cash, food and promises of better services in exchange of taking part in the vote.