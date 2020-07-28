Endwell bar closes temporarily after employee tests positive for virus

(WBNG) -- The Brickyard in Endwell says it will close for two days after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The bar was closed Monday and will remain closed on Tuesday. The infected employee last worked on July 21 for the lunch shift, according to a post on the bar's Facebook page.

Dear valued guests, We received information today that one of our team members tested positive for COVID-19 after... Posted by The Brickyard Endwell on Monday, July 27, 2020

CDC guidelines do not require the bar to close, but The Brickyard says its temporary closure is for the safety of its staff and customers.

On July 17, the Broome County Health Department released a public health statement saying a person who tested positive for the virus visited the bar on July 11.

People who were at the bar from 6 to 7 p.m. were asked to self quarantine. until July 25. That alert has expired.

The bar says the employee was not infected by the customer at the bar but rather contracted the virus from a family member.

The Brickyard states it will reopen for business Wednesday.