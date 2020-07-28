France’s global nuclear fusion device a puzzle of huge parts

PARIS (AP) — A hugely ambitious project to replicate the energy of the sun is entering a critical phase, as scientists and technicians in southern France begin assembling giant parts of a nuclear fusion device, an international experiment aimed to develop the ultimate clean energy source. World leaders involved in the project hailed the new stage of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, or ITER. Many noted that work has forged ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic in many of the 35 contributing countries. The experimental reactor is expected to cross a new landmark in five years when scientists put it on a trial run that would hopefully show that the reactor functions _ though it will not produce energy.