Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — More than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia, disrupting Major League Baseball’s schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season. Miami’s home opener against Baltimore was postponed as was Tuesday’s finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park. Also postponed was the Yankees’ series opener Monday at Philadelphia, where New York would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins played each other March 11 before the pandemic shut down the NHL season. They will play each other Sunday in Toronto when the season resumes . The game opens a round-robin playoff format for conference seeding that includes Washington and Tampa Bay. The Bruins were on pace to win the Presidents’ Trophy and were the only team in the league with 100 points. The Flyers had won nine straight before the Bruins cooled them off with a 2-0 loss in that final game back in March.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eric Sogard doubled home Brock Holt in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a rain-delayed 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers trailed by four entering the ninth but took advantage of another shaky performance by the Pittsburgh bullpen to force extra innings. Ryan Braun’s two-out, two-run double off Kyle Crick drew Milwaukee even. Sogard led off the 11th with a liner down the left-field line, allowing Holt to score easily from second as the automatic runner. Colin Moran hit two home runs for the Pirates.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Pronger insists there’s no ill-will after his surprising split with the Florida Panthers earlier this month. Pronger just decided the time was right to step away from the game, even with the Panthers making a playoff push. The Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman will keep an eye on his former team, and maybe even root for some of the others he played for in his prime as one of the most intimidating blue liners in NHL history.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Utility player Josh Harrison has signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals less than a week after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals added the 33-year-old Harrison to their 30-man active roster Monday. To make room, catcher Raudy Read was optioned to Washington’s alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Harrison is a right-handed hitter and a two-time All-Star who has started games at second base, third base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots during his nine years in the majors. He played his first eight years with the Pirates and spent part of 2019 with the Tigers.