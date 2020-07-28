Hundreds wait hours for coronavirus care in Ecuador capital

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Hundreds of people with breathing problems are waiting for hours in long lines in Ecuador’s capital seeking medical attention and tests to determine if they are infected with the new coronavirus. Hospitals and funeral homes have been overwhelmed for weeks in Quito, where city officials have reported 12,747 confirmed cases and 605 deaths so far in the pandemic. The result is that long lines of people observing social distancing snake from hospitals, with waits of up to four hours before they can undergo clinical examinations and a quick coronavirus test. Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said Tuesday that Quito is “in a critical situation.”