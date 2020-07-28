In reversal, CES gadget show won’t be in-person after all

NEW YORK (AP) — CES, one of the world’s biggest technology conferences, won’t be held in person next year, a reversal from May when organizers said it still planned to go ahead with a smaller show in Las Vegas. Instead, the 2021 event will be a virtual convention, one that organizers hope to bring back to Las Vegas in 2022. The announcement Tuesday is sure to be a blow to the tourism industry in Las Vegas. More than 170,00 people attended the four-day show this January, flying from all over the world to see some of the latest TVs, robots and gadgets.