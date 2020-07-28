Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a mock-up aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. That’s according to footage aired on state television on Tuesday. Iranian commandos also fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in the footage from the exercise called “Great Prophet 14.” The drill appears aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington. The replica resembles the Nimitz-class carriers that the U.S. Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the waterway. The USS Nimitz, the namesake of the class, just entered Mideast waters late last week.