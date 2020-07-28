Live entertainment coming to Johnson City after NYS approval

(WBNG) -- In just a few short weeks, you'll be able to enjoy local, live entertainment, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

X-Cite wrestling is transforming the Oakdale Mall into a drive-in hub. Live wrestling, drive-in movies, and other outdoor events will start in August, after X-Cite received approval from the state.

The live entertainment is also the first of it's kind to be approved by New York during the pandemic, pioneering the way for drive-in activities across the state.

"This is big because nobody else will be able to do it with an audience, unless they can figure out how to properly do it as a drive-in," said X-Cite Owner Jonathan Musok.

Musok says the drive-in entertainment will pave the way for how sports could look throughout the pandemic. He says social distancing and strict guidelines will be maintained for all audiences and wrestlers.

For more information on how you can buy tickets, visit their website. The first wrestling event is set to kick off on August 22.