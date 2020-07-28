Local company gifts family wheelchair accessible van, transforming life as they know it

CANDOR (WBNG) -- After the pandemic squashed a Candor family's plans to raise money for a wheelchair accessible van, a local company stepped up to the plate.

For the Knickerbocker family, a simple drive in the car was a challenging task.

Their son Drew uses a wheelchair to get around, and without a wheelchair accessible van, they used to have to pick Drew up, put him in the car, and then hoist his wheelchair into the car as well.

If they wanted to bring his motorized wheelchair anywhere, they had to use a pickup truck to do so.

"It was a struggle to get it in and out, get him in and out," said stepmom Holly Knickerbocker.

Wanting more out of life, and Drew only growing, the family decided to raise money for a wheelchair accessible van in the community.

Unfortunately, shortly after starting, the pandemic put a hold on their plans. While it seemed like a temporary dead end, their luck wasn't out yet.

"The thing that hit us the most is when everybody left is seeing what they had to go through to just go somewhere," said Northeast Implement Owner Mike Sackett.

Sackett works with Holly's brother, and seeing what driving entailed and their fundraiser at a halt, his company stepped up.

The company surprised the Knickerocker family with the van they needed, for free.

"I had to run inside and have a moment to myself," said Knickerbocker.

As for Drew, when asked how the new van made him feel, he immediately put up an 'a-okay' sign with his hand.

"Honestly, what pushed me to do it is I didn't know drew and we met drew the weekend before and he's a great kid, he's full of life, he just has a disability and it's hard on the parents as well so it was the right thing to do so we did it," continued Sackett.

Now, life for the family has transformed.

"It just opens up so many opportunities for us and it makes our life a little easier and Drew's life a little easier," said Knickerbocker.

There's no more hoisting or lifting for them, just driving together as a family.

"They're so caring to do that, we've never had anybody do that for us, it's very touching and they're wonderful people."