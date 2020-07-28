Malaysian ex-PM Najib convicted of 7 graft charges over 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian judge has convicted former Prime Minister Najib Razak of corruption crimes related to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB investment fund. The ruling boosts the credibility of Malaysia’s current government, which took power five months ago with Najib’s Malay party a key member of the alliance. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was fired as Najib’s deputy five years ago to the date of Tuesday’s verdict for speaking out on 1MDB corruption. Najib has vowed to appeal. The judge said evidence showed Najib has “overarching control” of an 1MDB unit, from which $9.8 million was transferred into Najib’s bank accounts.