Man sought in teenage girl’s slaying caught in Pennsylvania

JERSEY CITY, N..J (AP) — A man wanted in the death of a 17-year-old girl gunned down on a northern New Jersey street earlier this month has been captured in Pennsylvania. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 24-year-old Jahquell Carter was arrested Tuesday morning in Plymouth. But the agency didn’t disclose details about the capture or what led them to the mall town near Wilkes-Barre. Carter is charged with murder as an accomplice, conspiracy and weapons counts in the July 6 shooting of Tyeah Garner. She was found wounded by police who were responding to reports of shots fired and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead the following day.