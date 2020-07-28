NASCAR banks on minority drivers to broaden sport’s exposure

NASCAR has struggled with diversity in the race field throughout its history. The sport has renewed optimism that its diversity program can field a bumper crop of promising prospects. Rajah Caruth might the one who can help lead the way. The 18-year-old Caruth considers himself a student of the sport. He drives Late Model cars for Rev Racing. Rev Racing is the competition arm of the diversity program. Caruth said he’d like to make the elite Cup Series within the next 10 years.