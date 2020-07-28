‘Nothing’: Broome County Sheriff yet to hear about legislative reforms

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The future of New York's relationship with law enforcement still has not been determined.

Back on July 15, several Southern Tier sheriffs outlined a request for ten legislative proposals. These changes, such as making any crime against police a hate crime, would strengthen penalties for anyone who commits crimes against law enforcement.

Broome County Sheriff David Harder told 12 News Tuesday he has not heard from any local or state lawmakers regarding the proposals; however, he said he's not surprised.

"We never hear much back from the lawmakers right off the bat; don't forget, this is a bill that has to go through a number of committees, somebody has to sponsor it, so it'll be a while and they have a lot of other business going on," said Sheriff Harder.

Just like every other bill, these ten would need to be passed by the state assembly and the state senate, then signed by the governor to become law.

The sheriff said passing these bills will send a message that New York supports law enforcement.