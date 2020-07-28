Police: Man fatally stabs ex-girlfriend at train station

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a dispute between a couple who had recently broken up ended when the man fatally stabbed and slashed the woman more than 30 times. Eighteen-year-old Morgan McCaffery, of Abington, had ended her yearlong relationship with eighteen-year-old Gilbert Newton III last month. But she agreed to meet with the Philadelphia man early Monday at a train station in Abington to talk. Passersby found McCaffery’s body next to her running car in the station’s parking lot. Police later went to Newton’s home and found him sitting in bloody clothing. Newton was charged with murder and possessing an instrument of crime, and was being held without bail.