Pronger moves on from Panthers split without animosity

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chris Pronger insists there’s no ill-will after his surprising split with the Florida Panthers earlier this month. Pronger just decided the time was right to step away from the game, even with the Panthers making a playoff push. The Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman will keep an eye on his former team, and maybe even root for some of the others he played for in his prime as one of the most intimidating blue liners in NHL history.