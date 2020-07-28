Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say they fear that some witnesses in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend may face harassment and intimidation if defense lawyers can identify them publicly. Prosecutors asked a judge Tuesday to block lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell from publicly identifying women who have spoken publicly about Epstein or Maxwell. Defense lawyers said Monday that banning them from discussing the women will hinder their ability to prepare witnesses for trial. Prosecutors said there was no conceivable benefit to the defense other than perhaps discouraging witnesses from cooperating with authorities. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to recruiting three girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s. Epstein killed himself last August.