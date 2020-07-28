Public hearing held about controversial proposed cell phone tower

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Dozens of residents are voicing their concerns about a proposed cell phone tower in the Town of Chenango.

The Town of Chenango Zoning Board of Appeals continued their review Tuesday of the proposed tower from New Cingular Wireless.

The proposed site is located at 735 Brotzman Road, which is located in an agricultural district. The board covered topics on the tower's potential environmental and energy impacts, as well as it's noise, lighting effects, impact on human health and more.

