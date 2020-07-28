Spotlight on 4 Big Tech CEOs testifying in competition probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — They command corporations with gold-plated brands and millions or even billions of customers. One of them is the world’s richest individual; another is the fourth-ranked billionaire. Their industry has transformed society, linked people around the globe, mined and commercialized users’ personal data, Now Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook of Apple will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress for the first time as a group. The House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust is capping its yearlong investigation of Big Tech’s market dominance with a hearing spotlighting the four CEOs.