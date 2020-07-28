Stars react to nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars such as Kerry Washington, Christina Applegate and Rachel Brosnahan have expressed excitement after being nominated for the upcoming 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. After earning Emmy nominations across four categories as a producer and actor, Washington says the coronavirus pandemic meant a very different nominations on Tuesday. The 66-year-old Catherine O’Hara who was nominated for her role in “Schitt’s Creek” spoke about having such a great part at her age. The parents of the late Lynn Shelton along with her friend and frequent collaborator Mark Duplass paid homage to the director who received a posthumous nomination.