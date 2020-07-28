Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is back to pushing unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug is an effective treatment for the coronavirus. He’s also lobbing new attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert. A week ago, Trump appeared to project a more serious tone about the coronavirus. But overnight, Trump retweeted a series of tweets advocating for hydroxychloroquine, along with a post that said Fauci has been misleading the public about the drug. Studies have shown the drug isn’t an effective treatment for COVID-19 and the U.S. government is no longer allowing it to be used for that purpose. Fauci said he won’t let the attacks stop him from doing his job.