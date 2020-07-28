UN report finds migrants face violence by African officials

GENEVA (AP) — A new U.N. refugee agency report on migrants who braved long and often-deadly land routes to Libya has found government officials like border guards, police and soldiers in the African countries they crossed were responsible for nearly half of all cases of physical violence against them. The finding comes in a report from refugee agency UNHCR and the Danish Refugee Council. It seeks to chronicle cases of violence and death that have been hard to track along the often deserted routes to Libya — the top launch pad for Mediterranean crossings toward Europe.