US ambassador shaves mustache under Seoul’s summer heat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris has shaved his mildly controversial mustache, saying it was too uncomfortable to keep while wearing a coronavirus mask during South Korea’s notoriously hot summer. His facial hair had drawn criticism from a small number of online commentators and media, who compared his mustache to those worn by colonial Japanese governors during the country’s brutal rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.