Vietnam locks down its 3rd-largest city as virus cases grow

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has locked down its third-largest city for two weeks after 15 cases of COVID-19 were found in a hospital. Public transport into and out of the central city of Da Nang was cancelled. Over the weekend, thousands of mostly Vietnamese tourists had to end their summer holidays in the popular beach destination. Authorities estimated several thousand people would be stranded by the transportation shutdown and asked hotels to shelter them. The government on Sunday had ordered social distancing and closing nonessential businesses in the city of 1.1 million population. The outbreak was detected in patients and health workers at Da Nang hospital.