Why you shouldn’t plant mystery seeds from China

(WBNG) -- There's a growing cause for concern New York State wants residents to look out for.

The State Department of Agriculture and Markets is warning residents of mysterious packages from China.

It says the unsolicited mail claims to contain jewelry but in reality contains packets of seeds. The Department told 12 News it does not yet know what these seeds are, and the United States Department of Agriculture says it is investigating to determine what plant they belong to.

Officials are concerned the seeds could be an invasive species.

"The State and the Federal government and municipalities spend significant amounts of money to prevent as well as manage and eradicate invasive plants," said Christopher Logue, the plant regulatory official for New York State.

First and foremost, officials say do not handle or plant these seeds. If you do receive one of these mysterious packages, the State is asking you to ship it to the Office of the State Plant Health Director of New York.

This is the full address and who to send it to:

Office of the State Plant Health Director of New York

c/o Christopher Zaloga

500 New Karner Road

Albany, NY 12205